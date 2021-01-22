FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

NXGN stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

