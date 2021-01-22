FY2024 EPS Estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.82). Wedbush also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

