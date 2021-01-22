G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Stock Price Down 14.3%

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,038,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 779,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$17.44 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

G6 Materials Corp. Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

