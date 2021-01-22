Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 456 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 0.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 977,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,504. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

