GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Down 16.2%

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.75. 4,106,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,000,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several research firms have commented on GLOG. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Get GasLog alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.