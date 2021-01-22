GateToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.76 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $36.60 million and $15.76 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,211,518 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars.

