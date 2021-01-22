GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.