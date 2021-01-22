GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.75 ($33.82).

G1A opened at €30.36 ($35.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.17 and a 200 day moving average of €29.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

