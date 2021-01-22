Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.76

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.76 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 24492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.