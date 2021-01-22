Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $304,980.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $4.73 million and $304,980.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

