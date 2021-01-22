Geeq Market Cap Hits $4.67 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Geeq token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $4.67 million and $380,583.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00127427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00278547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

