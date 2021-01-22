Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $45.90. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 36,516 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £68.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.