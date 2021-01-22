General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $64.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

GM stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,675,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

