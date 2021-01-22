Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Down 5.7%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.13. 943,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 582,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genetron in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

