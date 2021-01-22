Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

THRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $293,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.