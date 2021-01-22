Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of GTY opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Getty Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

