GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$22.53 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.