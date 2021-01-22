Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) rose 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 2,369,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,724,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $560.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

