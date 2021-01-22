Gilla (OTCMKTS:GLLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gilla Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLLA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gilla shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,012 shares trading hands.

Gilla Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLLA)

Gilla Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic and premium branded e-liquid used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories in Europe, Canada, and the United States. The company offers its products under the brand names of Spectrum Concentrates, Coil Glaze, Craft Vapes, Siren, The Drip Factory, Shake It, Surf Sauce, Ohana, Moshi, Crisp, Just Fruit, Vinto Vape, Vapor's Dozen, Enriched Vapor, and Crown E-liquid.

