Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.42 million, a P/E ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $141,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

