Glencore plc (GLEN.L)’s (GLEN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 274 ($3.58) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 249.90 ($3.26).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.84 billion and a PE ratio of -11.10. Glencore plc has a one year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

