GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Reaches $48,967.83

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 54.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $48,967.83 and approximately $62.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007413 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007021 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000256 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

