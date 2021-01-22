GoldFund Price Tops $0.0003 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $48,967.83 and $62.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007413 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007021 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000256 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.