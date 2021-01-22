Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.65

Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.65 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14), with a volume of 2237832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £31.97 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11.

About Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.