Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,907.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,589 shares of company stock worth $1,259,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

