Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.38.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$12.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.25. Goodfood Market Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$852.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.54.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

