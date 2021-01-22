Graco (NYSE:GGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.71

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.71 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 3577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Get Graco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,854 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,680. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.