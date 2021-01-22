Graham Spooner Purchases 50,000 Shares of Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) insider Graham Spooner bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

LON:ROL opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rotala PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.72.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala PLC (ROL.L) in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) Company Profile

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

