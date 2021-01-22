Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

