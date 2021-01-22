Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of GPK opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.