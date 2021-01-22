Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and $1,329.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00420370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

