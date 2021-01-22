Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $164.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

