Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.01

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.01 and traded as high as $43.37. Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 251,861 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,880.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total transaction of C$442,643.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,969.90. Also, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$95,000. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,202,138 over the last three months.

About Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

