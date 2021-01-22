GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

