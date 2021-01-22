Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 15833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.