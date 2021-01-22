Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Roth Capital

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTBIF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

GTBIF stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

