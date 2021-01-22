Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02). 344,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 775,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03.

About Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.