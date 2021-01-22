GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report sales of $124.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.60 million. GreenSky posted sales of $133.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $519.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.82 million to $523.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $583.88 million, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $588.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

GSKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalik acquired 1,105,220 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 over the last three months. 54.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

