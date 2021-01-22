GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 31.3%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) was up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 4,384,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 675,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

