GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 40,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 43,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenVision Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) by 4,111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,082 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 7.33% of GreenVision Acquisition worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV)

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.