Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $964.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.