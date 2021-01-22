Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Reaches $43.69 on Major Exchanges

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 58.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for about $43.69 or 0.00130471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 190.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.