Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney Sells 1,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GRUB opened at $77.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grubhub by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.