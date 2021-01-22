Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.