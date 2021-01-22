Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.51

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.75. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 88,403 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $6,695,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $162,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

