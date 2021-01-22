Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.41

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $19.91. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 246,483 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 59.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.