Guggenheim Upgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to “Buy”

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

SR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Spire stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

