Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.67 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after purchasing an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

