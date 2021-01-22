Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

ITW stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.48 and a 200-day moving average of $198.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

