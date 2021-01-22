Harvey Investment Co. LLC Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,051,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $23,433,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,244.78 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,167.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,035.56.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

